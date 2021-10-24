Hyundai VENUE (facelift) previewed in spy images; design details revealed
South Korean automaker Hyundai is likely to launch its facelifted VENUE SUV in India next year. In the latest development, a camouflaged mule of the car has been spied in South Korea, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a new grille, updated wheels, revised front and rear bumpers, as well as redesigned taillamps. Here are more details.
The car will have LED headlights and roof rails
The Hyundai VENUE (facelift) will be based on the brand's new design language and have a muscular hood, a large grille, a wide air dam, revised bumpers, and LED projector headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and updated alloy wheels. Redesigned LED taillights with a new lighting pattern will be available on the rear.
It might be available with three engine choices
The 2022 Hyundai VENUE should run on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 83hp/114Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 100hp/240Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that churns out 120hp/172Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5/6-speed manual, an iMT, and a DCT gearbox.
The SUV will get five seats and multiple airbags
The facelifted Hyundai VENUE will have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring new fabric upholstery, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It will pack an updated instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Crash sensors, multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, and EBD will ensure the passengers' safety.
2022 Hyundai VENUE: Pricing and availability
Hyundai will reveal the pricing and availability details of the 2022 VENUE SUV in India at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).