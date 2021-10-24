Hyundai VENUE (facelift) previewed in spy images; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 24, 2021, 11:46 am

Spy shots reveal design details of Hyundai VENUE (facelift)

South Korean automaker Hyundai is likely to launch its facelifted VENUE SUV in India next year. In the latest development, a camouflaged mule of the car has been spied in South Korea, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a new grille, updated wheels, revised front and rear bumpers, as well as redesigned taillamps. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have LED headlights and roof rails

The Hyundai VENUE (facelift) will be based on the brand's new design language and have a muscular hood, a large grille, a wide air dam, revised bumpers, and LED projector headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and updated alloy wheels. Redesigned LED taillights with a new lighting pattern will be available on the rear.

Information

It might be available with three engine choices

The 2022 Hyundai VENUE should run on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 83hp/114Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 100hp/240Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that churns out 120hp/172Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5/6-speed manual, an iMT, and a DCT gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV will get five seats and multiple airbags

The facelifted Hyundai VENUE will have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring new fabric upholstery, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It will pack an updated instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Crash sensors, multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, and EBD will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

2022 Hyundai VENUE: Pricing and availability

Hyundai will reveal the pricing and availability details of the 2022 VENUE SUV in India at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).