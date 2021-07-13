Hyundai Santa Cruz truck starts at around Rs. 19 lakh

Hyundai reveals pricing details of Santa Cruz pick-up truck

South Korean automaker Hyundai has revealed the pricing details of its Santa Cruz pick-up truck in the US. It starts at $25,175 (around Rs. 18.7 lakh including destination charges) and will go on sale by the end of this month. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an imposing look, a feature-loaded cabin, and is available with two engine choices. Here are more details.

The truck is available in six colors

Hyundai Santa Cruz is offered in SE, SEL, SEL Activity, SEL Premium, and Limited variants. It has a muscular hood, a blacked-out grille, sleek LED headlamps, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch or 20-inch wheels. The truck is up for grabs in six colors including Phantom Black, Desert Sand, Hampton Grey, and Blue Stone.

The vehicle offers heated seats and automated emergency braking

The Hyundai Santa Cruz offers a blacked-out cabin with auto climate control, a premium sound system, heated/cooled front seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, and key-less entry. Multiple airbags, forward-collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and automated emergency braking ensure the passengers' safety. It also packs an 8.0-inch or 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto.

It is available with two engine choices

The Hyundai Santa Cruz is available with a choice of two engines: a 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated, inline-four mill that generates around 190hp of power, and a 2.5-liter, turbocharged, inline-four motor that churns out roughly 275hp of maximum power. The engines are paired to an 8-speed automatic or DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The truck can also tow up to 2,268kg of payload.

Hyundai Santa Cruz: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Hyundai Santa Cruz begins at $25,175 (around Rs. 18.7 lakh) for the base SE model and goes up to $40,905 (roughly Rs. 30.4 lakh) for the Limited trim (all prices inclusive of $1,185 destination fee). Deliveries will commence later this month.