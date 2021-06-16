Only 25 units of Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm for India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 06:00 pm

British automaker Triumph has announced that only 25 units of the Street Scrambler Sandstorm edition bike are available in India. The two-wheeler's production is limited to 775 units worldwide. As for the highlights, the vehicle gets multiple styling upgrades over the standard model and draws power from a BS6-compliant 900cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has lengthy twin exhausts and semi-digital instrument console

The Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm has a high front mudguard, a brushed alloy sump guard, rubber knee guards, a headlamp bezel with a black grille, and Sandstorm Matte Storm Gray paintwork. The bike packs lengthy twin exhausts, a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and an LED taillight. It rides on wire-spoke wheels, has a 12-liter fuel tank, and weighs 223kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 64hp, 900cc engine

The Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm draws power from a BS6-compliant 900cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 64.1hp at 7,250rpm and 80Nm of peak torque at 3,250rpm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

There are twin rear shock absorbers

To ensure the rider's safety, the Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm: Pricing and offers

In India, the Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm carries a price-tag of Rs. 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand has also announced a special monsoon offer wherein the bike can be purchased with EMIs starting at Rs. 12,999.