Auto 2022 Honda CB300R, with a BS6-compliant 286cc engine, breaks cover

2022 Honda CB300R, with a BS6-compliant 286cc engine, breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 05, 2021, 04:56 pm

Honda unveils its 2022 CB300R bike; launch next year

Japanese automaker Honda has showcased the new version of its CB300R model at the 2021 India Bike Week. It will be up for grabs here in January next year. The two-wheeler flaunts minute cosmetic changes and gets full-LED illumination as well as an LCD instrument cluster. It is fueled by a cleaner BS6-compliant 286cc, single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Honda sold the CB300R in India between February 2019 and April 2020 and discontinued it when the BS6 regulations came into effect. The new version of the bike will be assembled here and sold via the brand's Big Wing dealerships. At its price point, it will take on rivals such as KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R.

Design The bike has a stepped-up seat and alloy wheels

The 2022 Honda CB300R has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, a side-mounted exhaust, golden-colored front forks, a circular headlight, a wide handlebar, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The vehicle packs a blue backlit LCD instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It is expected to tip the scales at around 147kg.

Information It ran on a 30hp, 286cc engine in BS4 form

The 2022 Honda CB300R is fueled by a BS6-compliant 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. In the BS4 guise, the mill made 30hp of power and a peak torque of 27.4Nm.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Honda CB300R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a Showa mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 Honda CB300R: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the 2022 Honda CB300R in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over its discontinued BS4 counterpart priced at Rs. 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom).