KTM and Husqvarna bikes have become more expensive in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 12:10 am

Husqvarna and KTM bikes are now costlier by up to Rs. 11,423

KTM and Husqvarna have increased the prices of their motorcycles in India. The KTM Duke and RC models have become costlier by up to Rs. 11,358, while the Adventure as well as Svartpilen models have received a price-hike of up to Rs. 11,423. Meanwhile, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, KTM RC 390, 390 Duke, and 390 Adventure have received the maximum hike in their line-up.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Now costs Rs. 2,10,650

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has become costlier by Rs. 11,098. It sits on a steel trellis frame and has a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and blacked-out wheels. The bike runs on a 248cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 29.5hp/24Nm and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. It is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.

KTM RC 390: Now priced at Rs. 2,77,517

The KTM RC 390 is now Rs. 11,358 more expensive. It sports a muscular fuel tank, a projector headlamp, an LED taillight, and a digital instrument console. It draws power from a 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 42.9hp/36Nm, and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. For safety, there are disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS.

KTM 390 Duke: Now carries a price-tag of Rs. 2,87,545

The KTM 390 Duke has received a hike of Rs. 11,358. It has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a full-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and designer wheels. The vehicle is fueled by a 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 42.9hp/37Nm, and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. For ensuring the passengers' safety, there are disc brakes on both the wheels.

KTM 390 Adventure: Now costs Rs. 3,28,286

KTM 390 Adventure has received a price-hike of Rs. 11,423. It has an off-road-friendly design, featuring an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, and blacked-out wheels. It runs on a 373cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 42.9hp/37Nm, and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. For safety, dual-channel ABS and disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels are available.