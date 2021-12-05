Auto Ferrari Purosangue previewed in spy shots, design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 05, 2021, 03:22 pm

Spy shots reveal design of Ferrari Purosangue

Italian automaker Ferrari will launch its Purosangue SUV in 2022. In the latest development, a production-ready test mule of the car has been spied, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a sloping roofline, a lengthy bonnet, blacked-out 10-spoke wheels, and quad exhaust tips. Under the hood, it might be fueled by a V8 or V12 petrol engine. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Purosangue will be Ferrari's first SUV and shall be built on a platform derived from the Roma car. The vehicle will bear a hefty price tag and is expected to increase the competition in the premium SUV segment on our shores. It will go against rivals such as Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, Porsche Cayenne, and Audi RSQ8.

Exteriors The car will have narrow headlights and a raked windshield

The Ferrari Purosangue will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a wide air vent, and sleek headlights similar to the Roma. On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 10-spoke black-colored wheels. A raked windscreen, wrap-around taillamps, and four exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information Two engine choices may be offered

Ferrari Purosangue might run on a 611.5hp, 3.9-liter V8 turbo-petrol engine or a 6.5-liter V12 mill that makes 789hp of power and 718Nm of torque. The setup should be linked to electric motors and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

Interiors The vehicle might get a flat-bottom steering and multiple airbags

The Ferrari Purosangue is expected to have a luxurious cabin, featuring bucket seats, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, auto climate control, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, EBD, and crash sensors would ensure safety.

Information Ferrari Purosangue: Pricing and availability

Ferrari will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Purosangue SUV in India at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to bear a price tag of around Rs. 3 crore (ex-showroom).