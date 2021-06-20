Maruti Suzuki EECO Ambulance becomes cheaper thanks to revised GST

GST rates revised: Maruti Suzuki EECO Ambulance's prices slashed

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the price of the ambulance version of its EECO van has been reduced in accordance with the revised GST rates. As per the latest amendment, the GST on ambulances and such vehicles cane down from 28% to 12%. Therefore, the EECO Ambulance received a massive Rs. 88,000 price cut, which is valid till September 30 this year. Here's more.

Key details

GST rates on COVID-19-related supplies were revised

The Ministry of Finance, on June 14, had reduced the GST rates on essential COVID-19-related items, including hand sanitizers, pulse oximeters, COVID-19 testing kits, temperature checking equipment, ambulances, and BiPAP machines. As for the EECO Ambulance, the price revision will apply to vehicles invoiced by the company to dealers along with those invoiced directly by the dealers to customers effectively from June 14.

Exteriors

Maruti Suzuki EECO sports 13-inch wheels

The four-wheeler is 3,675mm long and 1,475mm wide

The Maruti Suzuki EECO features a boxy stance with a small front hood, a dual slat horizontal blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, and halogen headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by square-shaped windows, manually adjustable black ORVMs, and 13-inch wheels. Dimensions-wise, the MPV has a wheelbase of 2,350mm and a ground clearance of 160mm.

Information

It runs on a 73hp, 1.2-liter engine

The Maruti Suzuki EECO Ambulance is fueled by a 1.2-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to produce 72.9hp of power and 98Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors

The cabin can be configured for various purposes

The Maruti Suzuki EECO offers a spacious 5/7-seater cabin that can also be modified into a cargo van or an ambulance. Inside, there is a dual-tone color scheme, fabric upholstery, reclining front seats, sun visors, and a heater. It also packs a 1-DIN audio system and provides a driver airbag, rear parking sensors, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD for passengers' safety.

Information

Maruti Suzuki EECO: Pricing

The regular Maruti Suzuki EECO starts at Rs. 4.08 lakh, while its ambulance model has now become cheaper by Rs. 88,000 and costs Rs. 6.17 lakh in Delhi following the reduction in its GST rates (both prices, ex-showroom).