Fantic Caballero 500 Explorer, with sporty looks, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 05, 2021, 12:15 am

Fantic unveils its Caballero 500 Explorer in Europe

As the latest addition to its scrambler range, Italian automaker Fantic has revealed its Caballero 500 Explorer motorbike in Europe. The two-wheeler has an aggressive design, featuring a circular headlamp and high-mounted twin exhaust tips. It draws power from a 449cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Apart from the Explorer trim, the Fantic Caballero is also available in Scrambler, Flat Track, and Rally versions. They are fueled by 125cc, 250cc, and 500cc engines. The Explorer model's sporty looks and excellent performance are bound to draw in buyers in Europe. If this two-wheeler arrives in India, the competition in the market would surely increase.

Design The bike has spoked wheels and a flat seat

The Fantic Caballero 500 Explorer has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat with a ribbed pattern, a pillion grab rail, a prominent beak, and high-mounted dual exhaust tips. It packs a circular headlight as well as mirrors and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked aluminium wheels wrapped in Michelin Anakee Wild tires. It has a 12-liter fuel tank and weighs 155kg.

Information It runs on a 40hp, 449cc engine

The Fantic Caballero 500 Explorer is fueled by a 449cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 40hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 43Nm at 6,000rpm.

Safety It gets twin rear shock absorbers

In terms of safety equipment, the Fantic Caballero 500 Explorer is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Continental dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and dual hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Fantic Caballero 500 Explorer: Availability

The Fantic Caballero 500 Explorer will be up for grabs in the European markets next year but its pricing details are unavailable. It is unclear whether this scrambler bike will arrive on our shores.