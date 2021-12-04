Auto Benelli TRK 251 set to be launched on December 6

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 04, 2021, 07:07 pm

Launch date of Benelli TRK 251 in India announced

Italian automaker Benelli has announced via a teaser that its TRK 251 motorbike will be launched in India on December 6. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts a TRK 502-inspired look and gets a digital instrument console as well as a halogen headlight. It draws power from a 249cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 25.8hp. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The TRK 251 is Benelli's entry-level adventure bike and it broke cover at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in Italy. Its great performance and good looks make it attractive to buyers. When the two-wheeler will arrive on our shores it will be priced affordably. It will go against rivals such as the KTM 250 Adventure and increase competition in the market.

Design The bike has a windscreen and 17-inch wheels

Benelli TRK 251 sits on a trestle frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a prominent beak, split-style seats, a pillion grab rail, a side-slung exhaust, and a raised windscreen. It packs a digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod in road-focused tires. It can store 18 liters of fuel and weighs 164kg.

Information It runs on a 26hp, 249cc engine

The Benelli TRK 251 is powered by a 249cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 25.8hp at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 21.2Nm at 8,000rpm.

Safety It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli TRK 251 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Benelli TRK 251: Pricing

Details related to the pricing of the Benelli TRK 251 in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler is expected to bear a price tag of around Rs. 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom).