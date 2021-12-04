Auto Audi Q7 (facelift) to be launched in India this January

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 04, 2021, 03:27 pm

Launch timeline of Audi Q7 (facelift) announced

German automaker Audi has confirmed that the facelifted version of its Q7 SUV will be launched in India in January 2022. To recall, it debuted globally in 2019. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed look and a spacious cabin with several tech-based features including 4-zone climate control. Here, it will be offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol engines. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Audi Q7 received a mid-life update in the international markets in June 2019. Its styling is now in line with other new SUVs from the brand. The pre-facelift model was discontinued here in 2020. Its new version will arrive sans diesel engine options and will go against rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Volvo XC90.

Exteriors The car has an octagonal grille and LED headlamps

The facelifted Audi Q7 has a sculpted hood, an octagonal chromed single-frame grille, a sporty-looking bumper with large air vents, and sleek Matrix LED headlights with LED DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, beefy cladding, and designer alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillights connected by a chrome strip are available on the rear.

Information It might be fueled by a 340hp, 3.0-liter engine

Audi Q7 might run on a 3.0-liter, V6, turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system that makes 340hp/500Nm. The mill will be linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. A 252hp, 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor might also be offered.

Interiors The SUV gets a sunroof and seven seats

The new Audi Q7 has a spacious 7-seater cabin, featuring Piano Black, brushed aluminium, and chrome highlights, an optional head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, 4-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags ensure safety.

Information Audi Q7: Pricing

Audi will reveal the availability and pricing details of the facelifted Q7 SUV in India at the time of its launch. However, the four-wheeler is likely to sport a price figure of around Rs. 80 lakh (ex-showroom).