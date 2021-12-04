Auto Bookings for the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 open in India

Bookings for the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 open in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 04, 2021, 01:30 pm

Triumph taking bookings for Tiger Sport 660 in India

British automaker Triumph is expected to launch its Tiger Sport 660 motorbike in India by January 2022. Now, the brand has started accepting bookings for the two-wheeler on payment of a token amount of Rs. 50,000. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an eye-catching look, gets several electronic riding aids, and is fueled by a 660cc, inline, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is based on the Trident 660 roadster and is already up for grabs in certain international markets. It has an all-new design and a better suspension setup to improve its touring prowess. Here, the two-wheeler will bear a hefty price tag and will go against rivals such as the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT and Kawasaki Versys 650.

Design The bike has alloy wheels and Bluetooth connectivity

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 sits on a tubular steel perimeter frame and has a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an underbelly exhaust, integrated pannier mounts, and a tall transparent windscreen. The bike packs a Bluetooth-equipped digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It can store 17.2 liters of fuel and weighs 206kg.

Information It is powered by an 80hp, 660cc engine

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 draws power from a 660cc, inline, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 80hp at 10,250rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets two riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and two riding modes: Road and Rain. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 41mm Showa inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Triumph Tiger Sport 660: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 11.95 lakh (ex-showroom).