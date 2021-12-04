Auto Maserati MC20 v/s McLaren GT: Which one is better?

Maserati MC20 v/s McLaren GT: Which one is better?

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 04, 2021, 12:59 am

Comparison between Maserati MC20 and McLaren GT

Maserati has launched the MC20 sports car in India with a stunning design, butterfly doors, aerodynamically efficient body, and a tech-forward cabin. The car runs on a 630hp V6 engine which comes mated to an 8-speed transmission. With these figures, the MC20 takes on the impressive McLaren GT which houses a 612hp powertrain. But which one is better?

Context Why does this story matter?

The MC20 is one of Maserati's fastest cars in India and joins an elite group of super expensive 2-seater models. The Italian marque's flagship model is similar to the McLaren GT in some ways but different in terms of styling and drivability. This comparison article helps you decide if you should go for the Italian speedster or the British beast.

Exteriors McLaren GT has a sportier design

Maserati MC20 McLaren GT

Both the Maserati MC20 and McLaren GT feature a sloping roofline, sleek headlights, butterfly wing doors, dual rear exhausts, and designer wheels. The former gets a large grille with the iconic Trident motif while the latter has neat creases and air vents for increased aerodynamics. They are offered in six color options each but the McLaren looks much sportier, specially from the front.

Interiors Both the vehicles use high quality materials inside the cabin

The Maserati MC20 and McLaren GT offer a luxurious 2-seater cabin and a multifunctional steering wheel. The former gets Alcantara and carbon fiber seats with blue stitching while the latter has Rich Jet Black Nappa leather upholstery and satin silver chrome highlights around the infotainment system. The Maserati MC20's steering wheel is partially covered in leather and partially in carbon fiber.

Features Maserati MC20 offers four driving modes

The Maserati MC20 is equipped with optional Sonus faber audio system, four driving modes (GT, Sport, Corsa, and Wet), a 10.2-inch TFT instrument console, and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. In comparison, the McLaren GT is available with a vertical infotainment panel, 10-way electrically adjustable seats with memory function, and an optional glass roof which absorbs the sun's rays.

Performance Maserati MC20's engine produces more output

The Maserati MC20 draws power from a 3.0-liter V6 motor that is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and generates 630hp of power and 730Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the McLaren GT is fueled by a 4.0-liter V8 mill that churns out 612hp of power and 630Nm of peak torque. They have a top-speed of 325km/h and 326km/h, respectively.

Our verdict Which is a better choice?

In India, the Maserati MC20 is priced at Rs. 3.65 crore while the McLaren GT costs Rs. 3.75 crore (both prices, ex-showroom). With a slightly lower price-tag, the Maserati MC20 is a preferred choice. It has a more luxurious cabin with new-age technology and is fun to drive around the city as well as highway, thanks to higher power output and multiple driving modes.