These Honda cars are available with discounts worth Rs. 45,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 04, 2021, 12:56 am

Honda Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, and City attract big discounts this December

Japanese automaker Honda has introduced a range of discounts on some of its popular offerings, including the Honda Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, and City models. The benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts or free accessories, exchange bonuses, loyalty benefits, and corporate discounts. These offers vary as per location and models. Here are more details.

With the year coming to an end, automakers are trying to accelerate their sales by announcing benefits on their vehicles. Over and above the discounts, these deals are also attractive because the cars don't have a long waiting period like some of the new launches. We have listed popular cars from Honda which can be bought with discounts of around Rs. 45,000.

Car #1 Honda Amaze: Price begins at Rs. 6.32 lakh

Honda Amaze can be bought with offers worth Rs. 15,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000. It flaunts a chrome grille, a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Inside, there is a power steering wheel, automatic climate control, a rear-view camera, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen. The sedan is available with a 1.5-liter diesel engine (79.12hp/160Nm) and a 1.2-liter petrol mill (88.5hp/110Nm).

Car #2 Honda Jazz: Price starts at Rs. 7.65 lakh

The Honda Jazz is up for grabs with benefits of up to Rs. 35,147, including complimentary accessories worth Rs. 12,147. It gets a sloping bonnet, sleek headlights, and 15-inch wheels. Inside the cabin, the car has fabric upholstery, a sunroof, four speakers, and a 7.0-inch infotainment screen. It runs on a 1.2-liter petrol motor that generates 88.5hp of power and 110Nm of peak torque.

Car #3 Honda WR-V: Price begins at Rs. 8.76 lakh

Honda WR-V is available with discounts worth Rs. 28,000, including a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. It boasts a muscular built with roof rails, heavy body cladding, full-LED lighting, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The car has rear parking sensors, automatic climate control, and two airbags. The four-wheeler comes with a 1.5-liter diesel engine that produces 98hp/200Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol unit that makes 88.5hp/110Nm.

Car #4 Honda City: Price starts at Rs. 11.16 lakh

Finally, Honda is selling the City sedan with benefits worth Rs. 45,108, including an exchange offer of up to Rs. 15,000. It has a sloping roofline, designer headlights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The cabin flaunts a sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, and six airbags. There are two engine choices: a 1.5-liter diesel motor (98hp/200Nm) and a 1.5-liter petrol mill (119.35hp/145Nm).