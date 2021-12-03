Auto BSA Motorcycles makes a comeback with new Gold Star bike

BSA Motorcycles makes a comeback with new Gold Star bike

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 03, 2021, 06:00 pm

BSA Motorcycles makes a comeback with Gold Star two-wheeler

Mahindra-backed BSA Motorcycles has officially made a comeback in the automotive industry by officially previewing its upcoming Gold Star bike on the social media. The bike will be on public display from December 4-12 at the Motorcycle Live 2021 event in Birmingham, UK. It boasts a naked retro design and will run on a 650cc engine. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

BSA Motorcycles was discontinued in 1970s and has now returned with the Gold Star model. The company is headed by Classic Legends, which is a Mahindra subsidiary. The Gold Star has been designed in the UK but manufactured in India. Test models have already been spotted in Pune but it remains to be seen if the bike will debut in India.

Design The bike sports rounded mirrors and a wide handlebar

The BSA Gold Star features a retro design, a rounded headlamp with integrated DRLs, a wide handlebar, circular mirrors, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece flat-type seat, and a lengthy chrome exhaust. It houses an analog instrument console and rides on multi-spoke wheels wrapped in Pirelli tires. The two-wheeler also gets chrome or body-colored front and rear fenders.

Information A 47hp engine is expected to fuel the vehicle

The BSA Gold Star will likely be powered by a 650cc, liquid-cooled motor that will generate 47hp of power and 40Nm of peak torque. Details about the transmission setup are unknown as of now.

Safety Dual-channel ABS will ensure safety

To take care of the rider's safety, the BSA Gold Star will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling while applying brakes. Suspension duties on the retro cruiser will be handled by telescopic front forks and coil-type twin shockers on the rear end.

Information BSA Gold Star: Pricing and availability

BSA Motorcycles will announce the official pricing and availability information of the Gold Star at the time of launch. Going by its specifications and features, it may cost around Rs. 3-4 lakh in India and will rival the Royal Enfield 650 bikes.