Maserati Ghibli and Levante get hybrid versions in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 03, 2021, 03:05 pm

Maserati has introduced hybrid variants of its Ghibli and Levante cars in India. Named the Ghibli GT Hybrid and Levante GT Hybrid, they are priced starting at Rs. 1.2 crore and Rs. 1.45 crore, respectively. They come with sporty designs, luxurious cabins, and are powered by a 2.0-liter engine paired with a 48-Volt hybrid setup. Here's our roundup.

Maserati has announced multiple luxury cars in India in the past couple of days. The Ghibli GT Hybrid as well as Levante GT Hybrid are the latest additions aimed at buyers looking for a hybrid car. Both the four-wheelers are expected to be available for purchase soon and will rival the Volvo XC90 and BMW 7 series in India.

Exteriors The vehicles flaunt Adaptive Matrix headlights

Maserati Ghibli GT Hybrid Maserati Levante GT Hybrid

The Maserati Ghibli GT Hybrid and Levante GT Hybrid feature a blacked-out grille with the iconic Trident logo, full-LED Adaptive Matrix headlights, and a narrow air vent. The cars have a wheelbase of 2,998mm and 3,004mm, respectively. There are four exhausts and split LED taillamps on the rear while the sides are flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blue-accented air vents, and designer alloy wheels.

Performance A 325hp drivetrain powers the four-wheelers

Maserati Ghibli GT Hybrid and Levante GT Hybrid pack a 2.0-liter motor, paired with a 48V battery. The powertrain churns out 325hp at 5,750rpm and 450Nm of peak torque at 2,250rpm. The former has a top-speed of 255km/h and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds whereas the latter can run from 0-100km/h in six seconds and has a top-speed of 240km/h.

Interiors The cabin gets 4-zone climate control and Maserati Intelligent Assistance

The Maserati Ghibli GT Hybrid and Levante GT Hybrid offer a premium cabin, housing a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, an air quality sensor, folding rear seats, 4-zone automatic climate control, and Harman Kardon sound system. They pack an 8.4/10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Maserati Intelligent Assistance. For safety, the cars have Highway Assist System which combines Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Keeping Assist.

Information How much do they cost?

The Maserati Ghibli GT Hybrid starts at Rs. 1.2 crore and goes up to Rs. 1.45 crore. The Levante GT Hybrid is priced in the range of Rs. 1.45-1.6 crore (all prices, ex-showroom).