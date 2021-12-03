Auto Mahindra XUV700 to get new AX7 Smart variant; features leaked

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Smart variant in the works

Mahindra is working on a new AX7 Smart variant for its XUV700 SUV. It will be positioned below the top-spec AX7 Luxury trim and will cost Rs. 80,000 less than AX7 Luxury variant. A feature list of the AX7 Smart trim has also leaked online, revealing that it will miss out on several electronic riding aids such as ADAS and ESP.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Considering the AX7 Smart trim will not offer Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Drive modes and Electronic Parking Brake, among other features, it will require fewer semiconductors than the AX7 Luxury trim and will be readied in less time. Hence, the new A7 Smart trim will bring down the long waiting period faced by the buyers of XUV700.

Exteriors The car will run on 18-inch wheels

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Smart will get sequential LED turn indicators

The Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Smart will feature a muscular built with a sculpted bonnet, a chrome slat grille, and LED headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, smart door handles, blacked-out B-pillars, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with black cladding. A roof-mounted spoiler and arrow-shaped LED taillights will be available on the rear.

Information Two engine choices will be offered

The Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Smart is likely to be available with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 197.13hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel engine that comes in two states of tunes: 182.38hp/420Nm and 182.38hp/450Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

Interiors Inside, there will be dual 10.25-inch HD screens

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Smart will offer a spacious cabin with a 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, 2-zone automatic temperature control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also house a 12-speaker Sony 3D audio system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. For safety, there will be multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Smart: Pricing

The XUV700 AX7 Smart variant is said to be priced Rs. 80,000 lower than the AX7 Luxury model, which starts at Rs. 20.29 lakh for the diesel version (ex-showroom).