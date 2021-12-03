Auto Bounce launches Infinity E1 electric scooter in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 03, 2021, 12:40 am

Bengaluru-based Bounce has announced its Infinity E1 electric scooter in India. The two-wheeler comes with a swappable battery while a battery-as-a-service option is also available, wherein the battery will be offered on a rental basis. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 45,099 and users can swap the battery from Bounce network or charge it wherever convenient. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Infinity E1 electric vehicle is Bounce's first take into the electric mobility market in India. The company is also the first and only one to provide both options- a swappable battery and the one which can be charged even at home. It adds to the portfolio of made-in-India electric scooters and rivals the Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak, and Simple One scooters.

Design The two-wheeler comes in five color options

The Bounce Infinity E1 sits on a tubular frame and features a conventional design with a circular headlamp unit, round mirrors, an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat seat with a pillion grab rail and a 12-liter boot space underneath. It also sports a digital instrument console, a projector headlight, LED lighting, and 12-inch alloy wheels. The scooter is offered in five color variants.

Information It offers a range of 85km

The Bounce Infinity E1 houses a 2kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, paired with a BLDC motor. The setup generates 83Nm of peak torque and delivers a range of 85km. The e-scooter can go from 0-40km/h in 8 seconds and has a top-speed of 65km/h.

Safety Telescopic forks are available for front suspension

As for the safety equipment, the Bounce Infinity E1 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with combined braking system for improved handling. It offers Reverse mode and Drag mode. The suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by hydraulic telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers on the rear.

Information Bounce Infinity E1: Pricing and availability

The Bounce Infinity E1 is priced at Rs. 45,099 for the battery-as-a-service option model and at Rs. 68,999 for the swappable battery variant (both prices, ex-showroom). It can be booked at Rs. 499 and deliveries will begin in March 2022.