KTM India teases 2022 RC 390 sports bike; launch soon

Published on Dec 03, 2021, 12:05 am

KTM is gearing up to launch the 2022 version of its RC 390 motorcycle in India. In the latest development, the automaker has teased the bike on social media, hinting at its imminent arrival. To recall, it was unveiled in August this year and is already available in some markets. It comes with Factory Racing-inspired graphics, several electronic riding aids, and a 373cc engine.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Though the launch date is yet to be officially confirmed, the 2022 RC 390 will reportedly debut in India later this month. The India-specific model is also said to carry slightly different features than the international variant. The 2022 model will increase competition in India and attract buyers looking for a sports bike around Rs. 3 lakh price-point.

Design The bike is offered in two color options

The 2022 KTM RC 390 sits on a steel trellis frame and features a semi-faired design with a muscular fuel tank, an aggressive-looking headlamp cluster, a transparent windshield, foldable mirrors, a split-style seat, and an upswept exhaust. It sports an all-LED lighting arrangement and a TFT instrument console with support for smartphone connectivity. The vehicle comes in two color variants.

Information A 43hp engine fuels the two-wheeler

The 2022 KTM RC 390 is powered by a 373cc, liquid-cooled motor that makes 43hp of maximum power and 37Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety ABS and traction control ensure safety

For the rider's safety, the 2022 KTM RC 390 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Motorcycle Traction Control and Cornering ABS with SUPERMOTO mode. Suspension duties are taken care of by rebound adjustable WP APEX forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear. The India-specific model may lack the adjustability function on front suspension.

Information 2022 KTM RC 390: Pricing and availability

The India pricing of 2022 KTM RC 390 will be announced at the time of its launch. It will carry a premium over the outgoing version, which starts at Rs. 2.78 lakh (ex-showroom). For reference, in the US, it costs $5,799 (roughly Rs. 4.34 lakh).