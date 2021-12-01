Auto Bounce Infinity electric scooter to be launched in India tomorrow

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 01, 2021, 07:07 pm

Launch date of Bounce Infinity e-scooter revealed

Bengaluru-based EV rental service Bounce will launch its Infinity scooter in India tomorrow, i.e. December 2. Its deliveries will commence in early 2022. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will have a sporty design, featuring an LED headlight, as well as a digital instrument console. It will deliver a range of around 80km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Bounce Infinity will be equipped with the first made-in-India swappable battery and its bookings will commence here tomorrow on payment of Rs. 499. The brand will sell the electric scooter via 200 dealerships across Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Pune. It will go against rivals such as the Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, Simple One, and Ola S1.

Design The scooter will have black wheels and a single-piece seat

The Bounce Infinity will have a round headlamp as well as mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, and a pillion grab rail. The two-wheeler will pack a digital instrument console, an LED headlight for lighting, and shall ride on blacked-out wheels. It will be offered in at least a red color, and its kerb weight will be disclosed later.

Information It might be able to travel for 80km per charge

Bounce Infinity will be fueled by an electric motor mated to a swappable battery pack. The power figures are yet to be disclosed. However, the two-wheeler is likely to deliver a range of around 80km on a single charge.

Safety It will get a single-sided rear shock absorber

To ensure the rider's safety, the Bounce Infinity will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It might also offer a CBS or ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the electric scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a single-sided shock absorber on the rear end.

Information Bounce Infinity: Pricing and availability

In India, the Bounce Infinity without a battery should be priced at around Rs. 50,000, while the battery-equipped version might cost around Rs. 75,000 (both prices, ex-showroom). The vehicle will be sold both online as well as offline.