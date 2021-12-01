Auto Prior to launch in India, Mahindra Scorpio spied on test

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 01, 2021, 05:20 pm

New Mahindra Scorpio previewed in spy images

Mahindra is likely to unveil its new-generation Scorpio SUV in India by early 2022. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied on test, revealing key design details. The images indicate that it will flaunt a grille with vertical slats, multi-spoke alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and vertically stacked LED taillamps. Here are more details.

The new version of the Mahindra Scorpio has been found testing in India for quite some time, and its debut in the market will increase competition in the SUV segment to a great extent. The car is expected to be affordably priced and will take on rivals such as the Tata Harrier and Hyundai CRETA.

Exteriors The car will flaunt projector headlights and alloy wheels

The Mahindra Scorpio will have a large bonnet with sharp lines, a large grille with vertical slats, and dual-pod projector headlamps. It will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, side-steppers, and designer alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, tailgate-mounted number recess, an integrated spoiler with a stop lamp, and LED taillights will be available on the rear.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will run on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter mStallion petrol engine that makes 152hp/320Nm or a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel mill that generates 130hp/320Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The vehicle will offer connected car technology and a sunroof

The Mahindra Scorpio will get a spacious dual-tone cabin, featuring leather upholstery, a sunroof, auto climate control, roof-mounted speakers, front-facing seats in the third row, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will house an analog instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connected car technology. Multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the new Mahindra Scorpio in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should sport a price figure of around Rs. 10-14 lakh (ex-showroom).