SKODA KAROQ (facelift), with new design and features, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 01, 2021, 03:13 pm

Czech automaker SKODA has revealed the facelifted version of its KAROQ model. It will be up for grabs in Europe from next year. As for the highlights, the compact crossover has a refreshed design and a spacious feature-loaded cabin made of sustainable materials. Under the hood, it is available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The SKODA KAROQ has received an update after four years and sports a refreshed design as well as new features. The vehicle was sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU) till earlier this year. However, after the KUSHAQ's arrival, it was discontinued. If the vehicle is reintroduced in our market, the competition here will increase by leaps and bounds.

Exteriors The car has alloy wheels and matrix LED headlamps

The SKODA KAROQ (facelift) has a sculpted bonnet, a wider chrome-surrounded grille, a modified front bumper with new air vents, and sleek matrix LED headlights. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17- to 19-inch aero-optimized alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps with tweaked graphics, a roof-mounted antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear end.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets five seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel

The SKODA KAROQ (facelift) has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring an electrically adjustable front passenger seat with memory function, vegan seat covers, microsuede on the armrests, an illuminated footwell, 10-color ambient lighting, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It also houses an 8.0-inch/10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Performance Petrol and diesel engine options are offered

The new SKODA KAROQ runs on a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 108.4hp/200Nm, a 1.5-liter TSI petrol mill that generates 148hp/250Nm, and a 2.0-liter TSI, 4-cylinder, petrol motor that churns out 187.4hp/320Nm. A 2.0-liter TDI EVO diesel engine offered in two tunes, 114.4hp and 148hp, is also available. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Information SKODA KAROQ: Pricing

Pricing details of the new SKODA KAROQ are yet to be announced. However, if it arrives in India, it is expected to carry a premium over the discontinued model that was priced at Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).