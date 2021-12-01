Auto Maruti Suzuki Eeco has become more expensive in India

Maruti Suzuki Eeco has become more expensive in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 01, 2021, 01:58 pm

Maruti Suzuki Eeco becomes costlier by Rs. 8,000

Maruti Suzuki has raised the prices of the non-cargo variants of its Eeco car in India by Rs. 8,000. The vehicle now also gets a passenger airbag as standard. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a boxy design and a spacious cabin that can accommodate up to seven passengers. It is offered with a choice of petrol and CNG powertrains. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki Eeco has been retailing in India for quite some time and the introduction of a passenger airbag has enhanced its safety appeal. Availability of a new feature should aid it in increasing competition in the market. Despite the hike in price, the car is still reasonably priced. Its passenger version takes on rivals such as the Tata Tiago and Renault KWID.

Exteriors The car has halogen headlights and 13-inch wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco has a sloping hood, a black grille, a wide air vent, and halogen headlights. It is flanked by squarish windows, ORVMs, and 13-inch wheels shod in tubeless tires. Vertically positioned taillamps and the "EECO" badging are available on the rear. As for the dimensions, the vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,350mm and a ground clearance of 160mm.

Information Two engine options are offered

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco runs on a 1.2-liter, 4-cylinder, G12B petrol engine that makes 72hp of power and 98Nm of torque. A petrol-CNG variant that generates 62hp/85Nm is also available. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors The vehicle gets a speed alert system and AC

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco offers a spacious 5/7-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, AC, rear parking sensors, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, two airbags, ABS, a speed alert system, EBD, a seatbelt reminder system, and an engine immobilizer are available. However, the four-wheeler misses out on a touchscreen infotainment panel.

Information Maruti Suzuki Eeco: Pricing

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco starts at Rs. 4.3 lakh for the base 5-seater STD model and goes up to Rs. 5.6 lakh for the range-topping 5-seater AC (CNG) variant (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).