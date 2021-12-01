2022 Suzuki Alto breaks cover in Japan; India launch unlikely
Japanese automaker Suzuki has unveiled the 2022 iteration of the Alto kei car in its home country. As for highlights, the compact vehicle has a quirky look and a spacious cabin with a bevy of safety features, including adaptive cruise control and forward collision avoidance. It runs on a hybrid powertrain the specifications of which are yet to be revealed. Here are more details.
Why does this story matter?
The 2022 Suzuki Alto introduced in Japan is an ultra-compact car and the smallest model that can be legally used on highways. It is totally different from its Indian sibling. Here, the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto is expected to be up for grabs from next year. It will take on rivals such as the Renault KWID and Datsun redi-GO.
The car has squarish headlamps and multi-spoke wheels
The 2022 Suzuki Alto has a sculpted bonnet, squarish headlights, a chromed line, and single/dual-tone paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Vertically-positioned taillamps and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle. As for the dimensions, it has a length of 2,015mm and a height of 1,525mm (including the wheels).
It draws power from a hybrid powertrain
The new Suzuki Alto is fueled by a hybrid powertrain that can run exclusively on electricity, too. The mill is linked to an automatic gearbox and might get a stick shifter as well.
The vehicle gets ADAS and a 3-spoke steering wheel
The 2022 Suzuki Alto has a cabin with climate control, a MID with analog dials, a 3-spoke steering wheel with mounted audio controls, and a simple dashboard. It packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For ensuring the passengers' safety, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, airbags, and forward collision avoidance are offered.
2022 Suzuki Alto: Availability
Pricing and availability details of the 2022 Suzuki Alto in Japan are yet to be announced. However, this version of the kei car will not make its way to our shores.