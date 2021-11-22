Suzuki Avenis v/s Honda Grazia: Which is a better buy?

Suzuki Avenis v/s Honda Grazia: A comparison

Japanese automaker Suzuki had launched its Avenis scooter in India last week. Its bookings will start next month. The vehicle flaunts a sporty look, offers several features including Bluetooth connectivity, and is powered by a BS6-compliant 124.3cc fuel-injected engine. But should you opt for the Avenis or Honda Grazia, which is another excellent model at a similar price-point? Here is our comparison.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Avenis is Suzuki's third 125cc scooter in India after the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125. It is an affordable model which caters to young buyers and is bound to increase competition in the market. The BS6-compliant Honda Grazia has been on sale here since last year and has received a new Repsol Edition last week.

Build

The Avenis offers better technology

Suzuki Avenis Honda Grazia

Both the Suzuki Avenis and Honda Grazia have a headlight-mounted front apron, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. They ride on alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. For lighting, the scooters pack LED headlamps, taillights as well as turn indicators. They also get a digital instrument cluster but only the Avenis offers Bluetooth connectivity.

Information

The Grazia has a better ground clearance

Suzuki Avenis has a wheelbase of 1,265mm, a ground clearance of 160mm, and a fuel storage capacity of 5.2-liter. The Honda Grazia has a ground clearance of 171mm, a wheelbase of 1,260mm, and a 5.3-liter fuel tank. They weigh 106kg and 108kg, respectively.

Performance

The Avenis packs a marginally more powerful engine

The Suzuki Avenis runs on a BS6-compliant 124.3cc, fuel-injected, 4-stroke engine that generates a maximum power of 8.5hp and a peak torque of 10Nm. In comparison, the Honda Grazia is fueled by a BS6-compliant 124cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke mill that makes 8.13hp of power and 10.3Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both the scooters are taken care of by a CVT gearbox.

Safety

Both the scooters provide telescopic forks on the front end

In terms of safety equipment, the Suzuki Avenis and Honda Grazia are equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. The latter also gets combined braking system. Suspension duties on the Avenis and Grazia are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a swingarm and hydraulic springs, respectively, on the rear end.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

The Ride Connect and Race Edition of Suzuki Avenis are priced at Rs. 86,700 and Rs. 87,000, respectively. On the other hand, the Honda Grazia falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 77,389-86,714 (all prices, ex-showroom). Though the Grazia bears a lower starting price-tag, our vote goes to Avenis as it looks more trendy, has better technology, and packs a more powerful engine.