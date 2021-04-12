Czech automaker SKODA's 2021 KODIAQ SUV will make its global debut tomorrow. In the latest development, the company has released a teaser image of the car, revealing its key design highlights. As per the picture, it will have a sloping roofline with roof rails, refreshed LED headlights with DRLs, and updated taillamps with a new lighting signature. Here are more details.

📅 Digital world premiere of the revised #SkodaKodiaq on 13 April



⏰ Presentation on the #SKODA Storyboard YouTube starts at 10:00 CEST



🚙 Official teaser image offers a glimpse of the redesigned #SUV



🚙 Updated SPORTLINE, LK and RS variants will also be unveiled

Exteriors The car should sport a chrome-surrounded grille

The 2021 SKODA KODIAQ will have an attractive design, featuring a chrome-surrounded vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and 'SKODA' lettering on the rear. For lighting, it will house Matrix LED headlamps with new DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillights. On the sides, the car should be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and redesigned alloy wheels.

Information It will run on a 190hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2021 KODIAQ should be fueled by a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that is tuned to deliver 190hp of power and 320Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. A hybrid and a diesel engine option are also expected.

Interiors The vehicle should have multiple safety options

The 2021 SKODA KODIAQ is expected to offer a spacious cabin with leather seats, automatic climate control, and a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It should pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connected car technology. For the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD should be available.

Information 2021 SKODA KODIAQ: Pricing