Prior to unveiling, 2022 Range Rover previewed in teaser images

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 21, 2021, 12:35 am

2022 Range Rover teased ahead of unveiling

Jaguar Land Rover will unveil the 2022 version of its Range Rover SUV on October 26. In the latest development, the brand has released teaser images of the upcoming four-wheeler. The vehicle will have a refreshed design and a luxurious cabin with new tech-laden features. It should be available with a choice of multiple powertrains. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a muscular bonnet and roof-mounted spoiler

The 2022 Range Rover will be based on the brand's new Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) platform. It will have a muscular bonnet with 'RANGE ROVER' lettering, a wide grille, and sleek LED headlights. The car will be flanked by ORVMs and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, a window wiper, and a split tailgate will grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information

Multiple powertrain options will be offered

Under the hood, the 2022 Range Rover should be available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, as well as a plug-in hybrid powertrain. A pure EV option might also be available.

Interiors

The SUV will get a new Pivi Pro infotainment panel

The 2022 Range Rover is expected to have a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring heated seats, auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with rear-wheel steering technology. It should house the brand's latest Pivi Pro infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Six airbags, traction control, ABS, crash sensors, and a parking camera will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Range Rover: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the fifth-generation Range Rover will be disclosed at the time of its unveiling. However, in India, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 2.1 crore (ex-showroom).