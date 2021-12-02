Auto Maserati's 641hp MC20 debuts in India at Rs. 3.65 crore

Maserati's 641hp MC20 debuts in India at Rs. 3.65 crore

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 07:58 pm

Maserati MC20's India price announced

Italian automaker Maserati has announced the price of its MC20 super sports car in India. It costs Rs. 3.65 crore and deliveries are expected to start in February 2022. To recall, it had debuted in 2020 and comes with a striking design, improved aerodynamics, and a clutter-free high-tech cabin. The car is fueled by a powerful V6 engine. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Maserati MC20 is the latest addition to the portfolio of sports cars in the Indian market. It offers a lightweight body, added convenience, and is the first car from the company to get optional Sonus faber sound system. The car rivals flagship sports cars in India such as the Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder and McLaren GT.

Exteriors The car has a splitter and diffuser for improved aerodynamics

Maserati MC20 has a wheelbase of 2,700mm

The Maserati MC20 features an impressive design with a large sculpted bonnet with two vents, a prominent front splitter, a blacked-out grille, sleek headlights, and butterfly doors. On the rear, it has an aggressive diffuser, dual exhausts, and thin taillights. The vehicle is offered in six colors including Nero Enigma (black), Giallo Genio (gray), and Blu Infinito (blue).

Interiors There is a 10.25-inch infotainment display

The Maserati MC20 offers carbon fiber as well as Alcantara elements and a flat-bottom, 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It also gets an optional Sonus faber audio system, a 10.2-inch TFT instrument console, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. In terms of safety, multiple airbags, traction control, and parking cameras are available.

Engine Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox

The Maserati MC20 is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 motor that generates an output of 641hp/730Nm. The engine comes linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with manual or an optional automatic slip differential. The four-wheeler has an electronically limited top-speed of 325km/h and offers four riding modes, namely, GT, Sport, Corsa, and Wet. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds.

Information Maserati MC20: Pricing and availability

In India, the Maserati MC20 has been priced at Rs. 3.65 crore (ex-showroom) and is already up for bookings. Its deliveries are slated to begin in February next year.