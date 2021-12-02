Auto Maserati Trofeo range launched in India at Rs. 2 crore

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 05:49 pm

Maserati Trofeo range goes official in India

Italian automaker Maserati has announced the Trofeo versions of its Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante luxury cars in the Indian market. They carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 1.99 crore, Rs. 2.32 crore, and Rs. 2.38 crore, respectively. The trio comes with dazzling exteriors, a tech-forward cabin, Advanced Driver Assistance System, and a powerful V8 engine sourced from Ferrari. Here are more details.

The Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo add to the portfolio of luxury sedans in India whereas the Levante Trofeo comes as the latest inclusion to the list of luxury SUVs here. The four-wheelers had debuted last year as the company's fastest production cars yet with a top-speed of up to 326km/h, depending on the model.

The Maserati Trofeo series features an attractive design with a sculpted bonnet, a revised blacked-out grille, a narrow air dam, sleek and stylish headlights, red accents on the body as well as carbon fiber elements. The Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo get a sloping roofline, a large hood, and 21-inch aluminium Orione wheels. The Levante Trofeo sports bigger 22-inch wheels.

The three Maserati Trofeo cars are powered by a 3.8-liter V8 motor that churns out 573hp of maximum power and 730Nm of peak torque. The Levante Trofeo has a top-speed of 302km/h while the Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo can reach a top-speed of 326km/h.

The Maserati Trofeo cars offer a luxurious cabin with a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, Pieno Fiore leather upholstery, Trofeo motifs on the headrests, and a Corsa button to switch between road and track modes. They also house a 10.1-inch Maserati Intelligent Assistant multimedia system with support for Wi-Fi hotspot and Amazon Alexa. For safety, the cars provide Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

The Maserati Ghibli Trofeo starts at Rs. 1.99 crore and goes up to Rs. 2.2 crore, while the Quattroporte Trofeo falls in the range of Rs. 2.32-2.65 crore. The Levante Trofeo is priced between Rs. 2.38-2.75 crore (all prices, ex-showroom).