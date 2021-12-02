Auto KTM unveils latest 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure bikes

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 12:53 pm

KTM 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure break cover

KTM has announced the 2022 iteration of its 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure touring bikes. The two-wheelers come with new color options, updated alloy wheels, and new electronic riding aids. They are manufactured by Bajaj Auto at its facility near Pune in Maharashtra. The bikes are made both for the local market as well as for export purposes. Here are more details.

The KTM 390 Adventure made its global debut in India in January 2020 while the 250 Adventure was announced in November 2020. The former has received a good response from buyers but due to the shortage of parts, the company has struggled to meet the demand. With the updated models, KTM aims to build on the existing demand and increase its footprint in India.

Design The vehicles sport a windshield and knuckle guards

The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure sit on a steel trellis frame and feature a sporty design with a muscular fuel tank, attractive body graphics, a transparent windshield, a split-style seat, and an upswept exhaust. They ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels and house a full-color TFT display as well as all-LED lighting. The bikes weigh 158kg and 156kg, respectively.

Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox

The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure draws power from a 373cc motor that makes 43hp/37Nm while the new 250 Adventure is powered by a 248.8cc mill that generates 29.5hp/24Nm. Both the engines come linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

A mono-shock rear suspension is available

The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. The former gets dual-channel ABS and traction control with Street and Off-road modes. The suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by 43mm WP APEX telescopic front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2022 KTM 30 Adventure and 250 Adventure: Availability

The official availability details of the 2022 KTM 250 Adventure are yet to be revealed. However, the new 390 Adventure will reach dealerships starting this month and will be up for grabs from February next year.