Yezdi Roadking previewed in spy shots, design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 02, 2021, 11:21 am

Yezdi is expected to introduce a new motorbike in India in early 2022. It will be known as Roadking. Now, a mule of the vehicle has been spied, revealing important design details. The images indicate that it will have a tall windscreen, round mirrors, alloy wheels, and a lengthy exhaust. It should run on a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Yezdi brand will make its comeback in the Indian market under Classic Legends, the owner of Jawa. The Roadking model will flaunt a retro-inspired design and might also offer certain tech-based features. The two-wheeler will go against the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and shall increase competition in the entry-level cruiser bike segment in the country.

Design The bike will have a chromed exhaust and pillion backrest

The Yezdi Roadking will have a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a lengthy chromed exhaust, a circular headlight, bar-end mirrors, a pillion backrest, a curved rear fender, and a raised windscreen. It should pack a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and shall ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. Its kerb weight and fuel storage capacity are unclear as of now.

Information It will run on a 31hp, 334cc engine

The Yezdi Roadking might draw power from a BS6-compliant 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine sourced from the Jawa Perak. The mill churns out a maximum power of 30.64hp and a peak torque of 32.74Nm.

Safety There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Yezdi Roadking is likely to be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information Yezdi Roadking: Pricing and availability

Yezdi will announce the availability and pricing details of the Roadking in India at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler is expected to sport a price-tag of around Rs. 2.1 lakh (ex-showroom).