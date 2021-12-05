Auto Yamaha R15 Connected debuts in Indonesia in two versions

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 05, 2021, 12:45 am

Yamaha launches R15 Connected bike in Indonesia

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched its R15 Connected motorbike in Indonesia. It is available in two variants. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a sporty design and gets full-LED illumination as well as an LCD instrument cluster. It draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 18.9hp. Here are more details.

The Yamaha R15 Connected introduced in Indonesia is a powerful version of the R15 V4 available in India. It is offered in standard and M versions and also gets a unique 60th-anniversary livery. The two-wheeler is significantly costlier as compared to its Indian sibling. However, its good looks and excellent performance should help it in drawing out buyers in droves.

Design The bike has a windscreen and designer wheels

The Yamaha R15 Connected has a muscular fuel tank, split-style saddle, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, golden-colored front forks, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a full-LED lighting setup, an LCD instrument console with smartphone connectivity, and rides on designer wheels. It is available in a 60th-anniversary livery that combines white and red shades and a Tech Black color.

Information It is powered by a 19hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha R15 Connected is fueled by a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 18.9hp and a peak torque of 14.7Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a quickshifter.

Safety It gets traction control for improved handling

To ensure the rider's safety, the Yamaha R15 Connected is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Yamaha R15 Connected: Pricing

The standard and M variants of Yamaha R15 Connected are priced at 38.9 million Rupiah (around Rs. 2.02 lakh) and 43.5 million Rupiah (roughly Rs. 2.26 lakh), respectively. Finally, the M model with 60th-anniversary livery costs 44.1 million Rupiah (around Rs. 2.29 lakh).