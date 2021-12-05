Auto BSA Gold Star roadster, with retro looks, revealed in UK

BSA Gold Star roadster, with retro looks, revealed in UK

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 05, 2021, 11:39 am

BSA showcases its Gold Star bike in UK

British automaker BSA has revealed the Gold Star motorbike at the 2021 NEC Birmingham Motorcycle Show in its home country. The two-wheeler flaunts a retro-inspired look and gets a twin-pod instrument cluster as well as a USB charging socket. It draws power from a 652cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

BSA Motorcycles put an end to operations in the 1970s and has now returned with the new Gold Star model. The brand is headed by Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra. The roadster has been designed and engineered in the UK but manufactured in India. Once it debuts, it will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Kawasaki Z650RS, and Triumph Street Twin.

Design The bike has a peashooter exhaust and spoked wheels

BSA Gold Star sits on a tubular steel double-cradle frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with pinstripes, a flat bench seat, mid-set footpegs, chromed fenders, a peashooter exhaust, and round mirrors. The bike packs a twin-pod instrument console, a USB charging port, and a halogen headlight. It rides on an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels shod in Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tires.

Information It runs on a 45hp, 652cc engine

BSA Gold Star is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 652cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that makes 44.9hp/55Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox and a slipper and assist clutch. It delivers a mileage of around 30km/liter.

Safety It gets twin rear shocks

In terms of safety equipment, the BSA Gold Star is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Continental dual-channel ABS and an engine immobilizer for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and 5-step preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information BSA Gold Star: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the BSA Gold Star in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the vehicle is likely to sport a price figure of around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom).