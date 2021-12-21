Auto Pre-bookings of the Triumph Tiger 1200 now open in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 21, 2021, 10:56 am

Triumph is accepting bookings for the Tiger 1200 in India

British automaker Triumph has started accepting pre-bookings for its Tiger 1200 adventure tourer in India. To recall, it was unveiled earlier this month and is already available in some international markets. The vehicle has a sporty look and offers several electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 1,160cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that generates a maximum power of 148hp.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Tiger 1200 is Triumph's flagship adventure motorbike and offers good looks, a load of high-tech features, and excellent performance. The vehicle should be launched in India next year and will raise the competition in the market. It will bear a hefty price-tag and take on rivals such as the BMW R 1250 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4.

Design The bike has a windscreen and TFT instrument cluster

Triumph Tiger 1200 has a windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, and split-style seats. The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup and a 7.0-inch color TFT instrument console with support for 'My Triumph' connectivity system. The touring-focused GT models have 19-inch front and 18-inch rear alloy wheels, while the off-road-friendly Rally variants get 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels.

Information It runs on a 148hp, 1,160cc engine

Triumph Tiger 1200 is powered by a 1,160cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that generates a maximum power of 148hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 130Nm at 7,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets 49mm inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Triumph Tiger 1200 is equipped with Brembo disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, lane assist, traction control, riding modes, and blind-spot detection for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 49mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with preload adjustment on the rear.

Information Triumph Tiger 1200: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Triumph Tiger 1200 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler is expected to bear a starting price-tag of around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).