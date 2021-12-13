Auto Nissan celebrates Magnite's first anniversary; introduces special rewards program

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 13, 2021, 12:00 am

To celebrate the Nissan Magnite's first anniversary, the brand has introduced the "Nissan Circle Program" in India. Customers who have booked or own the Magnite and KICKS models are eligible for the scheme. They are entitled to reward points or monthly offers, which can be availed via the company's official website or dealerships. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Those enrolled in the Nissan Circle Program get reward points that can be redeemed on the brand's official website to avail special vouchers for apparel, travel, electronics, and food and beverages. Customers can also convert the points into Paytm cash to purchase accessories and value-added services at dealerships. To earn extra reward points, patrons have to refer Nissan models to their friends and family.

Exteriors The cars have LED headlamps and roof rails

The Nissan Magnite and KICKS have a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, sleek LED headlights, and LED fog lamps. On the sides, they are flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps grace the rear end of the vehicles. Dimensions-wise, they are 3,994mm and 4,384mm long, respectively.

Interiors They get five seats and an 8.0-inch infotainment system

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite and KICKS have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel. They house an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by ABS, multiple airbags, EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and traction control.

Performance They run on petrol engines

Nissan Magnite runs on a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor offered in two tunes: 98.63hp/160Nm and 98.63hp/152Nm. Nissan KICKS is fueled by a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 154hp/254Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol engine that churns out 105hp/142Nm. Transmission duties on the cars are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, or a CVT gearbox.

Information How much do they cost?

Nissan Magnite starts at Rs. 5.71 lakh and goes up to Rs. 10.15 lakh. Meanwhile, the KICKS falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 9.49-14.64 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The duo can also be bought on a subscription basis with plans starting at Rs. 17,999.