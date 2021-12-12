Auto Audi India begins local assembly of Q7 (facelift); launch soon

Audi India begins local assembly of Q7 (facelift); launch soon

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 12, 2021, 07:17 pm

Audi Q7 (facelift) enters production in India

Audi has started the local assembly of its facelifted Q7 SUV in India at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited factory in Aurangabad. The premium SUV was unveiled globally in 2019 and will debut in India next month. It comes with a revised front fascia, a new-age cabin with several comfort and convenience features, and a turbocharged petrol engine. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

While Audi provided an update to the Q7 in 2019, the pre-facelift model was discontinued in India last year. Now, the facelifted Q7 will be launched here to roundup the company's portfolio. It will arrive as a Completely Knocked Down unit and increase competition in the luxury SUV segment. The Audi Q7 will rival the Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and BMW X7 in India.

The Audi Q7 (facelift) features an impressive design with a sculpted bonnet, an octagonal chrome grille with vertical slats, blacked-out air ducts, and new LED headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, and redesigned alloy wheels with prominent arches. There is a roof-mounted spoiler, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillamps on the rear.

Information An 8-speed automatic transmission is expected

In India, the Audi Q7 (facelift) will likely draw power from a 3.0-liter TFSI turbo-petrol motor that will generate 335hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside, there is ambient lighting and panoramic sunroof

The Audi Q7 (facelift) offers a 7-seater cabin with electrically-adjustable leather seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and 4-zone automatic climate control. It also houses a Bang and Olufsen sound setup, a display for HVAC system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for latest connectivity options. Safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Audi Q7 (facelift): Pricing and availability

Audi will announce the official pricing and availability information of the facelifted Q7 at the time of launch next month. However, going by its specifications and features, it could be priced at around Rs. 80 lakh (ex-showroom).