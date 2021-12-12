Auto 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio bags more than 15,000 bookings

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 12, 2021, 11:47 am

Over 15,000 bookings for new Maruti Suzuki Celerio

In a proud moment for Maruti Suzuki, the new-generation Celerio hatchback has received over 15,000 bookings since its launch in India last month. The vehicle sports a new design and gets a spacious cabin with a bevy of features. Under the hood, it is powered by a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 66hp. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio is an affordable hatchback aimed at first-time car buyers and is receiving a good response in India. It goes against rivals such as the Hyundai Santro and Nissan Magnite. It is available in four trim levels, namely, LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. Depending on trim, the waiting period extends up to around 12 weeks.

Exteriors The car is available in six color options

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio has a muscular bonnet, a grille with a chrome slat, a wide air vent, and swept-back halogen headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. A window wiper and new taillamps grace the rear end. The hatchback is available in six shades including, Arctic White, Silky Silver, Speedy Blue, and Caffeine Brown.

Information It runs on a 66hp, 1.0-liter engine

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio is fueled by a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine, linked to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 66hp at 5,500rpm and a peak torque of 89Nm at 3,500rpm.

Interiors The vehicle gets five seats and two airbags

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers a 5-seater cabin with parking sensors, key-less entry, a USB charger, fabric upholstery, and a power steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by ABS, two airbags, EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Information Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Pricing

In India, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh for the base LXI model and goes up to Rs. 6.94 lakh for the range-topping ZXI+ AMT trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).