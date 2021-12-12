Auto MINI Cooper SE to debut in India in March 2022

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 12, 2021, 11:33 am

BMW-owned luxury brand MINI will launch its Cooper SE electric hatchback in India in March next year. To recall, it broke cover in 2019. The four-wheeler sports a retro-inspired look and gets a luxurious cabin with several features. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of 270km on a single charge. Here are more details.

MINI had started accepting bookings for the Cooper SE hatchback in India this October on payment of a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. The first batch of the car allotted for our country includes 30 units and all of them have been sold out. The vehicle will make its way to our shores as a completely built unit (CBU).

The MINI Cooper SE has a muscular bonnet with a vent, a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, and oval-shaped headlights with integrated DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by contrast-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and 'Union Jack' LED taillamps grace the rear end of the vehicle.

MINI Cooper SE is fueled by an electric motor linked to a 32.6kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 181hp/270Nm. The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds and delivers a range of up to 270km on a single charge.

The MINI Cooper SE has an upmarket cabin with Nappa leather upholstery, a wireless smartphone charger, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The hatchback packs a digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera ensure the safety of the passengers.

MINI will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Cooper SE in India at the time of its launch. However, the electric hatchback is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).