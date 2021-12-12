Auto TVS Apache RR 310 goes official in the Philippines

Written by Dwaipayan Roy

TVS Motor Company has launched its Apache RR 310 bike in the Philippines. It has been made in India. As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler flaunts an aggressive look and gets several electronic riding aids, including multiple ride modes. It draws power from a 312cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 34hp. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The new TVS Apache RR 310 debuted in India this August and has now made its way to the Philippines. The two-wheeler is the brand's flagship model and seems like a good addition to its segment. It offers good looks, excellent performance, and a bevy of tech-based features. It will surely increase the competition in the market.

Design The bike is available in two color options

The TVS Apache RR 310 sits on a trellis frame and has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs multifunction switchgear, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels shod in Michelin Road 5 tires. It is available in Racing Red and Titanium Black shades.

Information It runs on a 34hp, 312cc engine

The TVS Apache RR 310 is fueled by a 312cc, fuel-injected, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 34hp and a peak torque of 27Nm.

Safety It gets inverted front forks

The TVS Apache RR 310 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and ride-by-wire throttle. It also gets four riding modes: Urban, Sport, Rain, and Track. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a gas-assisted shock absorber on the rear end.

Information TVS Apache RR 310: Pricing

Pricing details of the made-in-India TVS Apache RR 310 in the Philippines are currently not available. However, in India, the bike sports a price figure of Rs. 2.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).