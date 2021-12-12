Auto Haojue UCR125, with Suzuki Avenis-inspired looks, launched in China

Haojue launches its UCR125 scooter in China

Japanese automaker Suzuki's Chinese division Haojue has launched the UCR125 scooter in its home country. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty design and gets an LED headlamp as well as an LCD instrument cluster. It is likely powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of around 8.6hp. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Haojue UCR125 is a good-looking scooter with several features and is currently limited to the Chinese market. Its debut there should increase competition in the market. However, the UCR125 is unlikely to arrive on our shores as Suzuki already retails the Avenis here. At its price point, the vehicle poses competition to the TVS Ntorq 125.

Design The scooter has a single-piece seat and a USB port

The Haojue UCR125 flaunts a Suzuki Avenis-inspired look, featuring an apron-mounted headlight, a multi-function key slot, a flat footboard, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. It packs LED lighting, bulb indicators, a USB port, and an LCD instrument console with auto-dimming. The scooter rides on blacked-out wheels and gets a 16.5-liter under-seat storage compartment.

Information It runs on a 9hp, 125cc engine

The Haojue UCR125 is fueled by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine whose power figures have not been disclosed. However, it is expected to generate a maximum power of around 8.6hp and a peak torque of roughly 10Nm.

Safety It packs a CBS for improved handling

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Haojue UCR125 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable shock absorber on the rear end.

Information Haojue UCR125: Pricing

In China, the kick-start version of the Haojue UCR125 scooter is priced at an equivalent of Rs. 1.09 lakh, while the self-start variant sports a price figure of roughly Rs. 1.12 lakh.