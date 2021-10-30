Prior to launch in India, new Hyundai Tucson found testing

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 30, 2021, 08:54 pm

New Hyundai Tucson spied on test in India

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson, which was unveiled in September last year, should be launched in India in 2022. Now, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied testing on the roads here. The SUV has an eye-catching design and a feature-loaded cabin. It is expected to be available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has 19-inch wheels and a twin-tip exhaust

The new Hyundai Tucson has a sculpted bonnet, a parametric grille with integrated LED DRLs, a wide air vent, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a full-width LED taillight, an integrated spoiler, bumper-mounted reflectors, a faux silver skid plate, and a twin-tip exhaust are available on the rear.

Information

It might get two engine choices

In India, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson should run on a 2.0-liter diesel engine that makes 185hp/400Nm or a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 152hp/192Nm. Transmission duties should be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV gets a Bose sound system and multiple airbags

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson has a luxurious cabin with black upholstery, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, a Bose sound system, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and BlueLink. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, 360-degree-view cameras, and a digital key are available.

Information

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry a premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 22.69 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).