Mercedes-Benz S-Class and EQS recalled over glitch in MBUX system

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 13, 2021, 01:00 am

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall order for its S-Class and EQS models in the US due to a glitch in their MBUX infotainment system. The error allowed drivers to use non-essential functions and applications while driving, which is not the company's intention. The issue also poses a potential safety risk to other road users. Here are more details.

A total of 227 units have been affected by the glitch. They include the 2021 S580 and 2022 S500 versions of the S-Class as well as the 2022 EQS450 and EQS580 variants of the EQS. Recently, Tesla was also contacted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the US after its software update allowed playing video games while driving.

During an investigation, Mercedes-Benz drove an internally used unit and found that certain functions of the MBUX system failed to deactivate as intended. The brand concluded that an incorrect configuration was available on their backend server and it might have been installed on four-wheelers with an active Mercedes me connect account. The glitch will be rectified via an over-the-air (OTA) software update.

Mercedes-Benz cars pack an infotainment system known as Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). The system uses artificial intelligence (AI) to individualize and adapt based on users' needs. It offers touch buttons on the steering wheel as well as the infotainment console, a Widescreen Cockpit display, and navigation support using augmented reality (AR) technology. Voice control that responds to the "Hey Mercedes" keyword is also available.

The MBUX system debuted in 2018 in the A-Class. Its latest version sports a 12.8-inch OLED screen and occupies the center space in the new S-Class. The brand also introduced a 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen on the EQS sedan. It is a curved glass with three display zones for the driver, center display, and front passenger. It has an octa-core CPU and 24GB of RAM.