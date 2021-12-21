Auto NIO ET5 debuts as Tesla Model 3 rival: Top features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 21, 2021, 12:45 am

NIO ET5: A look at its best features

Chinese automaker NIO has unveiled the ET5 car in its home country. Its deliveries should start in September 2022. The vehicle has a minimalist design and an upmarket cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 1,000km per charge. Let us have a look at some of its highlights.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The NIO ET5's good looks, long list of features, and mind-boggling range will surely appeal to customers. Its debut will raise the competition in the electric four-wheeler segment in China. The EV is offered in three variants and bears a starting price-tag of $51,450 (around Rs. 39 lakh) before subsidies. Globally, it takes on rivals such as the Tesla Model 3.

Exteriors Flush-fitted door handles ensure smart entry and exit

The NIO ET5 draws styling cues from the EP9 hypercar and the body integrates sensors for autonomous driving. For lighting, the four-wheeler gets sleek headlights and a full-width "illumiBlade" taillamp which bears an attractive look. Frameless windows, flush-fitted door handles, and soft-close doors are also available. It is offered in nine color options inspired by the shades of the sky.

Interiors The car's digital cockpit supports AR and VR

The NIO ET5 has a spacious cabin made of sustainable materials like recycled PET bottles, sporty seats with ventilation and massage facilities, "invisible" air vents, and an all-glass roof. There is also a Dolby Atmos surround audio system, 256-color ambient lighting, a panoramic digital cockpit called "PanoCinema" with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) support, AMOLED Central Display, and NOMI personal assistant.

Technology The vehicle can drive by itself in urban areas

The ET5 gets NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD) systems, an onboard computer called Adam, and an Aquila Super Sensing stack. The trio allows the car to self-drive in urban areas and highways. The Aquila comprises 33 components, including a high-resolution ultralong-range LiDAR, seven 8MP cameras, five mm-wave radars, four 3MP surround-view snappers, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and one Advanced Driver Monitoring System (ADMS).

Performance Eight driving modes are offered for personalized experience

Front Suspension with Virtual Kingpin Axis

NIO ET5 is fueled by an electric powertrain that makes 473.4hp/700Nm. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds and delivers a range of up to 1,000km per charge. The car's 50:50 weight distribution ratio ensures balanced handling, while the front suspension with a virtual kingpin axis curbs unbalanced torque output. It also gets eight driving modes, including Snow, Sand, Eco, and Wet.