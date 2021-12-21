Auto Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Belstaff edition debuts in UK

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Belstaff edition debuts in UK

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 21, 2021, 12:30 am

Royal Enfield reveals Continental GT 650 Belstaff edition in the UK

To commemorate its 120th anniversary, Royal Enfield, in association with apparel brand Belstaff, has unveiled a one-off version of its Continental GT 650 bike in the UK. The two-wheeler flaunts cosmetic changes, including a seat cover with a quilted pattern, dual-tone black and white paintwork, and a piece of fabric atop the fuel tank with Belstaff and Enfield's 120th-anniversary branding.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

UK-based Belstaff was the first company to use wax cotton in the manufacturing of waterproof apparel for motorcycling. Its collaboration with Royal Enfield will attract fans of both brands. The Belstaff-branded Continental GT 650 is focused on cosmetic updates, while mechanically it is identical to the standard model available in India. It is unlikely to debut here.

Design The bike has lengthy exhaust and rider-only saddle

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Belstaff edition sits on a tubular steel frame and has a sloping fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, a lengthy chromed exhaust, fork gaiters, and a circular headlight. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, and rides on 18-inch spoked wheels shod in tubeless tires. It can store 13.7 liters of fuel.

Information It runs on a 47hp, 648cc engine

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Belstaff edition draws power from a 648cc, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 47hp at 7,150rpm and a peak torque of 52Nm at 5,250rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets 41mm front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Belstaff is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 41mm forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about its pricing?

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Belstaff edition is a one-off model and is unlikely to be up for grabs. However, in India, the standard Continental GT 650 falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 2.98-3.2 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).