Chennai-based Royal Enfield has launched its Meteor 350 bike in the Philippines. It is offered in three variants: Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a semi-digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and draws power from a 348cc, single-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike has a 15-liter fuel tank

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is built on the J-type platform and has an old-school cruiser design, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split seats, a lengthy chromed exhaust, and a rounded headlight. The bike houses a semi-digital instrument cluster with support for Tripper Navigation, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels. It has a 15-liter fuel tank.

Information It runs on a 20hp, 348cc engine

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 draws power from a 348cc, single-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 20.48hp at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 27Nm at 4,000rpm.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers with a 6-step adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Pricing and availability