-
Royal Enfield launches Meteor 350 bike in the PhilippinesLast updated on Mar 28, 2021, 10:37 pm
-
Chennai-based Royal Enfield has launched its Meteor 350 bike in the Philippines. It is offered in three variants: Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova.
As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a semi-digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and draws power from a 348cc, single-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
The bike has a 15-liter fuel tank
-
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is built on the J-type platform and has an old-school cruiser design, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split seats, a lengthy chromed exhaust, and a rounded headlight.
The bike houses a semi-digital instrument cluster with support for Tripper Navigation, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels. It has a 15-liter fuel tank.
-
Information
It runs on a 20hp, 348cc engine
-
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 draws power from a 348cc, single-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 20.48hp at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 27Nm at 4,000rpm.
-
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers with a 6-step adjustable preload on the rear end.
-
Information
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Pricing and availability
-
In the Philippines, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 carries a starting price tag of PHP 232,000 (approximately Rs. 3.45 lakh). Meanwhile, in India, the bike falls in the Rs. 1.78-1.93 lakh price bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).