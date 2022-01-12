2022 KTM 250 Adventure launched at Rs. 2.35 lakh

2022 KTM 250 Adventure launched at Rs. 2.35 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 12, 2022, 05:53 pm 2 min read

2022 KTM 250 Adventure arrives in two shades

Austrian automaker KTM has launched the 2022 version of its 250 Adventure motorcycle in India. To recall, it broke cover last month. As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty design and offers full-LED illumination as well as an LCD instrument cluster. It draws power from a 248cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 29.6hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 250 Adventure is KTM's entry-level adventure motorcycle in India and has been up for grabs here since November 2020. It is an excellent product for newbie adventure riders.

The introduction of attractive finance schemes and new colors should make the 2022 version of the vehicle more appealing to buyers on our shores. It rivals the Benelli TRK 251.

Design The bike has a windscreen and cast alloy wheels

The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup, an LCD instrument console, and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast alloy wheels. It is offered in KTM Electronic Orange and KTM Factory Racing Blue shades.

Information It runs on a 30hp, 248cc engine

The new KTM 250 Adventure runs on a 248cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that generates a maximum power of 29.6hp and a peak torque of 24Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. There is also an off-road mode on offer. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of 43mm WP Apex inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with preload adjustment on the rear end.

Information 2022 KTM 250 Adventure: Pricing

In India, the 2022 KTM 250 Adventure sports a price-figure of Rs. 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorbike can also be bought via special EMIs starting at Rs. 6,300.