Triumph Rocket 3 221 Special Edition to be launched on December 21

Triumph Motorcycles will launch the Rocket 3 221 Special Edition bikes in India on December 21. These include both the 3 R and 3 GT variants. The 221 Special Edition two-wheelers get cosmetic changes over the standard Rocket 3 models whereas the mechanical specifications remain the same. To recall, they were unveiled last month to celebrate the impressive torque figure of 221Nm.

The limited-edition Triumph Rocket 3 motorbikes wear a unique paint job specially designed to commemorate the leading 221Nm of torque produced by the largest production engine ever. They will be priced higher than the standard models and will have limited availability. The two-wheelers are aimed at bike enthusiasts and fans who are looking to buy a powerful cruiser.

The Triumph Rocket 3 221 Special Edition motorcycles feature a Red Hopper-Sapphire Black paint scheme, a dual headlamp cluster, twin exhausts, and '221' badges printed on the fuel tank. Meanwhile, the GT variant gets a transparent windscreen and a pillion rest. The bikes also sport a TFT instrument cluster and ride on 17-inch front and 16-inch rear cast aluminium wheels.

The Triumph Rocket 3 221 Special Editions are powered by a 2,458cc, 3-cylinder, water-cooled motor that generates 165hp of power at 6,000rpm and 221Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

The Triumph Rocket 3 221 Special Editions are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, and cruise control. They offer Rain, Road, Sport, and Rider modes. The suspension duties on the vehicles are taken care of by inverted cartridge forks on the front and a fully-adjustable Showa piggybank reservoir on the rear.

The pricing details of Triumph Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition and 3 GT 221 Special Edition will be announced at the time of launch on December 21. They will carry a premium over the standard Rocket 3, which starts at Rs. 19.9 lakh (ex-showroom).