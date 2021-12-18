Auto TVS Ntorq gets Spiderman and Thor-inspired variants in India

TVS Ntorq gets Spiderman and Thor-inspired variants in India

Dec 18, 2021

TVS Ntorq Super Squad Edition gets Spiderman and Thor-inspired variants

TVS Motor Company has introduced two new color variants for its Ntorq Super Squad Edition. Called the Amazing Red and Lightning Gray, these latest models are inspired from Spiderman and Thor, respectively. They are priced at Rs. 84,850 and get unique paint scheme, graphics, as well as customized UI in the TVS Connect app. The mechanical specifications remain the same as the standard Ntorq.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

TVS had launched the Super Squad Edition Ntorq last year in Stealth Black, Combat Blue, and Invincible Red colors. They come with special livery based on Black Panther, Captain America, and Iron man, respectively. The latest Spiderman and Thor-based scooters add to the squad. However, the Invincible Red variant is currently not listed on the company's website.

Design The scooter sports a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity

The TVS Ntorq Super Squad Edition wears a unique paint scheme based on the special Marvel Universe character. The Spiderman-inspired model features Red and Blue shades with web-like graphics while the Thor version gets a Black-Silver paint scheme with Thor's hammer decal. The Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console offers SmartXonnect connectivity app with customized UI that includes a unique character trait of the respective superhero.

Information A 9hp engine fuels the two-wheeler

The TVS Ntorq Super Squad Edition draws power from a 124.8cc, air-cooled motor that generates 9.2hp of power at 7,000rpm and 10.5Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox.

Safety Telescopic fork is provided for front suspension

The TVS Ntorq Super Squad Edition is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and drum brake on the rear. It also gets synchronized braking system. The suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by a telescopic fork with hydraulic dampers on the front side and a coil spring on the rear end.

Information TVS Ntorq Super Squad Edition: Pricing

All the variants of TVS Ntorq Super Squad Edition carry a price-tag of Rs. 84,850 (ex-showroom). The range competes against the Aprilia SR 125, Honda Grazia, and other 125cc two-wheelers in India.