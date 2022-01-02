Scarponi electric minibikes, with 100km range, go official in Italy

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 02, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Scarponi SP Relativity, CR Gravity, and SC Density debut

Italian automaker Scarponi has launched three minibikes named SP Relativity, SC Density, and CR Gravity in its home country. As for the highlights, the trio flaunts a Honda Grom-inspired look and gets an LCD instrument cluster as well as LED illumination. They are fueled by an electric powertrain and deliver a range of up to 100km on a single charge.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The SP Relativity, CR Gravity, and SC Density are good-looking minibikes with some tech-based features and a decent range. They should rack up quite a few sales in Italy. If the vehicles prove to be a success in the country, Scarponi might also introduce them in India. The competition in the electric two-wheeler segment is likely to witness an increase.

Design The bikes have dual-tone paint and black wheels

The Scarponi SP Relativity, SC Density, and CR Gravity have a sloping fuel tank-like structure with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, high-set handlebars with arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and dual-tone paintwork. The three electric vehicles pack an LCD instrument cluster, a projector headlamp with LED DRLs, and ride on designer blacked-out wheels. An optional rear tire hugger is also available.

Information The vehicles attain a top speed of 100km/h

SP Relativity, SC Density, and CR Gravity pack a 3kW hub-mounted or 5kW mid-mounted electric motor linked to a 3.7kWh battery pack. The two-wheelers deliver a range of 100km and can hit a top speed of 100km/h.

Safety They get inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the SP Relativity, SC Density, and CR Gravity are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear whether CBS/ABS is also offered. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the electric minibikes are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much do they cost?

In Italy, the SP Relativity electric minibike carries a price tag of €2,950 (around Rs. 2.51 lakh), while the SC Density and CR Gravity sport a price figure of €3,500 (approximately Rs. 2.9 lakh).