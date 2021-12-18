Auto Deliveries of Harley-Davidson Sportster S finally start in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 18, 2021, 09:07 pm

Harley-Davidson delivering its Sportster S bike in India

US automaker Harley-Davidson has finally started delivering its Sportster S cruiser bike in India. To recall, it was launched here earlier this month at the 2021 India Bike Week. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an aggressive design and gets several electronic riding aids, including lean-sensitive traction control. It draws power from a 119.3hp, 1,250cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Harley-Davidson has put an end to its operations in India and retails its bikes via Hero MotoCorp dealerships. As a result, the Sportster S is an important model for the company. The arrival of the vehicle on our shores will raise the competition in the market. At its price point, it takes on rivals such as the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster and Ducati XDiavel.

Design The bike has LED lighting and Bluetooth support

Harley-Davidson Sportster S has a rider-only saddle, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rectangular headlamp, high-mounted twin exhausts, and circular mirrors. It also flaunts sporty graphics. The bike packs a full-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, and rides on alloy wheels. The vehicle is available in three shades, including Stone Washed White Pearl, Vivid Black, and Midnight Crimson.

Information It is fueled by a 119hp, 1,250cc engine

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,250cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates a maximum power of 119.3hp and a peak torque of 127.4Nm.

Safety It gets cornering ABS

In terms of safety equipment, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS and cruise control. It also gets lean-sensitive traction control and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on the bike are handled by adjustable inverted forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information Harley-Davidson Sportster S: Pricing

In India, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S carries a price tag of Rs. 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bookings for the cruiser bike are open and deliveries are now underway on our shores.