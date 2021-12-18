Auto Royal Enfield Scram 411 spied in new shade; launch soon

Royal Enfield Scram 411 spied in new shade; launch soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 18, 2021, 07:54 pm

Royal Enfield Scram 411 previewed in spy shots

Royal Enfield is likely to launch its Scram 411 motorbike in India by January next year. In the latest development, a test mule of the two-wheeler sans camouflage has been found testing on the roads, revealing important design details. The pictures indicate that it will flaunt a gray shade, a blacked-out headlight nacelle, spoked wheels, and an upswept exhaust, among others.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Scram 411 will be the scrambler version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan. Except for a few cosmetic updates, both vehicles will be almost identical. Once it debuts here, the competition in the market will increase to a great extent. The upcoming bike should be affordably priced, and its good looks and excellent performance should appeal to the customers.

Design The bike will have a stepped-up seat and bash plate

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 might sit on a split cradle frame and have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, a single-piece pillion grab rail, a metal bash plate, and a circular headlight as well as mirrors. The two-wheeler should offer an all-LED lighting setup, a twin-pod instrument cluster, and ride on spoked wheels shod in block pattern tires.

Information It will run on a 24hp, 411cc engine

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 24hp and a peak torque of 32Nm. The motor will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It will get a rear mono-shock unit

In terms of safety equipment, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information Royal Enfield Scram 411: Pricing

Pricing and availability details of the Royal Enfield Scram 411 in India are yet to be revealed. However, it should be priced at around Rs. 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom), making it around Rs. 15,000 cheaper than the Himalayan.